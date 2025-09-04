Prince Harry’s US stay under scrutiny after visa revelation

Prince Harry’s US visa has taken a dramatic turn after new documents suggested he may be holding a rare diplomatic visa. The development has reignited debate over his immigration status in the United States.

The controversy began after Prince Harry admitted to drug use in his memoir, which led a US think tank to question whether he had declared this on his visa application. A court later ruled that the details of his application would remain private, but questions continued to surround the case.

Fresh papers now point to Prince Harry possibly having an A-1 “Head of State” visa, a special category usually reserved for members of foreign royal families. This type of visa allows freedom of movement and does not carry the same strict checks as standard visas.

Experts believe this could explain why the matter was handled by the US Department of State rather than the Department of Homeland Security. Such a visa would effectively give Prince Harry the right to live in the US indefinitely.

Prince Harry moved to the United States with Meghan Markle in 2020 and has since said he intends to stay permanently. With the emergence of these new records, the debate over Prince Harry’s immigration status is once again in the spotlight.

Earlier, the titles held by Prince Harry and Prince Andrew may not be passed down to future generations due to ongoing controversies surrounding both royals.

According to royal experts, the Dukedoms of Sussex and York could remain dormant for many years as the Royal Family seeks to avoid negative associations.

Prince Harry received the title Duke of Sussex when he married Meghan Markle in 2018. However, his relationship with the Royal Family has been strained since he and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals and moved to the United States in 2020.

Prince Harry has remained a highly publicised figure, and his criticisms of royal life have further complicated matters for the monarchy.

Prince Andrew, who was made Duke of York upon his marriage to Sarah Ferguson, has seen his reputation collapse following his association with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.