Prince Harry warns over posting kids’ photos online after Meghan posts Archie, Lilibet’s Halloween video

Prince Harry has issued a stern warning to parents against posting kids’ photos online just days his own wife Meghan Markle posted Archie, Lilibet on her Instagram account.

While discussing the dangers of technology during his appearance on a new episode of Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know, the Duke of Sussex cautioned parents about posting their children’s faces on social media.

“Parents can do whatever they want,” Harry responded. But from what I’ve seen, what I’ve heard, what I’ve experienced, is you should be really really worried, concerned and cautious about putting photographs of your kids online,” he expressed.

The prince continued, “Especially now, with this surge of unregulated AI. You don’t know where it’s going to go, how it’s going to be used.

“But that’s also really sad. There’s parents watching this asking ‘well how am I supposed to share photos with people across the world,” he added.

Prince Harry’s warning come days after the Duchess of Sussex briefly showed Archie and Lilibet’s faces for the first time in three years in a Halloween-themed video.

The Royal couple, who stepped down from duties in 2020 and relocated to California to live a private life, has been known to hide their kids’ faces on social media.