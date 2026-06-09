Will Prince Harry, William reunite? Duke plans UK return

LONDON — Prince Harry is reportedly eyeing a return to the United Kingdom in the coming weeks, with plans to bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, royal insiders warn that those hoping for a highly anticipated reconciliation between the Duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William, will be left disappointed.

A Summer Visit Aimed at Reconnecting with King Charles

According to sources close to the family, the Duke of Sussex is preparing for a summer trip to England ahead of promotional events for the upcoming Invictus Games. A primary motivation for the visit is to give young Archie and Lilibet the opportunity to spend quality time with their grandfather, King Charles III.

While Harry remains hopeful about repairing his relationship with the Monarch, the same cannot be said for his bond with the Prince of Wales. Insiders have explicitly stated there is “no chance” of a meeting between Prince Harry and Prince William during the brief trip.

Why the Royal Brotherly Rift Remains Unresolved

The relationship between the two brothers has been notoriously strained since Harry and Meghan stepped back from active royal duties. Multiple factors continue to block any potential peace talks:

The Spare Fallout: Prince William reportedly remains deeply aggrieved over the personal allegations levied against the Prince and Princess of Wales in Harry’s memoir, Spare.

The Trust Gap: Royal correspondents note that the current focus for the future King remains heavily centered on his official duties, with little desire to engage in public drama.

Public Absence: The siblings have not been seen interacting publicly since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Security Sticking Point: A major hurdle for the trip continues to be Prince Harry’s ongoing dispute with the UK government over taxpayer-funded armed police protection. Harry has previously stated he does not feel entirely safe bringing his family to the UK without it.

Royal Family – Latest News and Updates

If the trip moves forward, it will mark Meghan Markle’s first time on British soil since 2022. While a full Royal Family reunion is off the table, the visit could be a crucial stepping stone for Harry’s relationship with King Charles.