‘A real sugar high’: Mike Tindall defends nephew Louis’ Jubilee antics

Uncle Mike Tindall blamed Prince Louis’ mischievous antics at Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee on ‘lots of sweets’.

The youngest of the Cambridge kids, who made headlines for his playful antics and face-pulling towards ever-so-calm mom, Kate Middleton, during last week’s Jubilee celebrations was on ‘a real sugar high’, claims former Rugby player and his uncle Mike Tindall.

For the uninitiated, Mike Tindall has been married to Zara Philips, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip since 2011. He attended the four-day Jubilee celebration for the Queen along with his wife and their three kids.

During his latest podcast, the former Rugby pro addressed the much-talked-about glimpses of his banter with the young lad. “Louis, he was just wanting to have fun. And my two [daughters, Mia and Lena] are always mischievous,” Tindall told his co-host, Alex Payne. “So it’s trying to keep a lid on. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high.”

“It’s tough for them. They’re all young. It’s a long time, but as any parents know, you just do whatever needs to be done,” he further elaborated.

The four days of celebrations to mark the monarch’s seven decades as queen began last Thursday with a military parade and a Royal Air Force flypast, and a National Service of Thanksgiving on Friday.

Sunday marked the final day of the celebrations with singer Ed Sheeran joining 10,000 performers and the armed forces for a parade.

