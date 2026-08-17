Prince Louis once melted hearts with a sweet request to his grandfather, King Charles, during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

The then four-year-old royal was among the members of the Royal Family attending the historic celebrations when he appeared to want a more comfortable view of the festivities.

In a memorable moment captured on camera, Louis appeared to call out to his father, Prince William, before William relayed his son’s request to King Charles.

“Grandpa, can Louis sit on your knee?” William asked the monarch.

Louis then happily made his way onto his grandfather’s lap, while Queen Camilla was seen laughing at the adorable interaction.

The candid moment quickly became one of the most memorable glimpses of the close bond between Charles and his grandchildren.

King Charles is known for sharing a warm relationship with the Wales children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – as well as Camilla’s grandchildren.

Queen Camilla has previously spoken fondly about the King’s relationship with his grandchildren, revealing that they “adore him.”

While King Charles shares a close bond with Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, he has reportedly had a more distant relationship with Prince Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet.

King Charles recently had a private family reunion with Prince Harry and his children at Highgrove House in July 2026. The meeting reportedly marked the first time the King had seen his grandchildren in person in more than four years.