Prince Rahim Aga Khan donates $10m to PM flood relief fund

The spiritual leader of the Ismaili community Prince Karim Aga Khan’s son Prince Rahim on Sunday announced to donate $10 million to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, ARY News reported.

Deeply indebted to His Highness the Aga Khan for contribution of $10 million for the flood victims in Pakistan. In a telephonic chat with Prince Rahim Aga Khan today, I requested His Highness to play his role in raising awareness about flood situation in international community. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 4, 2022

According to details, Prince Rahim telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday and discussed the damages caused by devastating floods and heavy rainfall in the country.

Prince Rahim expressed his concerns over the loss of lives and property due to the natural disaster. He announced a donation of $10 million for flood-relief activities in the affected areas of the country.

He added that they have advised Aga Khan Development organizations to participate and assist the government in carrying out relief and rescue operations in the country.

The PM thanked Prince Rahim for his donation to affected people in this hour of need. He admired the Aga Khan network’s participation in health, education and rural development projects.

