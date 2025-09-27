Prince William says 2024 was the 'hardest year' for him

Britain’s Prince William of Wales admitted that 2024 had been the ‘hardest year’ for him and the royal family.

Appearing on a special episode of Canadian actor Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ series ‘The Reluctant Traveller’, titled ‘Living the Royal Life in the UK’, which is scheduled to drop on October 3, Prince William, 43, declared last year as one of the ‘hardest’ phases of his life, as his wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles, were diagnosed with cancers.

In the teaser of the upcoming episode, as the Prince of Wales and Levy sit down at a local pub, following the tour of the Windsor Castle, the former admitted to the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star, “I’d say ‘23-’24 was the hardest year I’ve ever had. You know, life is sent to test us and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Princess of Wales, 43, confirmed her cancer diagnosis last March. After receiving chemotherapy treatment for months, it was announced this January that Middleton is in remission and has since returned to her royal duties.

On the other hand, Buckingham Palace confirmed 76-year-old King Charles’ cancer diagnosis in February 2024.