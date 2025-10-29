Prince William accused of issuing warning to Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie as Royal Lodge dispute intensifies

The Royal Lodge dispute has intensified as a new report suggests that Prince William is now allegedly pressuring his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to encourage their disgraced father Prince Andrew to move out of the royal property.

Last week, it emerged that Bukhingham Palace is persuading the former Duke of York to leave the 30-bedroom mansion voluntarily amid public outcry over his rent-free stay at the Grade II–listed home.

Now, Emily Maitlis – the journalist who interviewed Andrew for BBC‘s Newsnight in 2019 -has shared that speculations are swirling saying Prince William may have urged his cousins to encourage their father to move out of Royal Lodge, allegedly warning that their own royal titles could be reviewed.

While speaking on her podcast The News Agents, Emily claimed that a media frenzy erupted outside Royal Lodge on Thursday night as King Charles was expected to arrive. However, after journalists received the tip. helicopters and cameras were already on site. The palace reportedly decided the moment had grown too large, and the plan was canceled.

The broadcaster said, “There was a question over whether there had been, earlier in the day, a meeting between Prince William and the princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie, saying, ‘You guys have to get your dad to move out of Royal Lodge, otherwise we will start re-examining the state of your own titles.'”

“They are, at the moment, allowed to be princesses, but there was a bit of pressure, we understand, being put on the princesses to say, ‘You know, this is going to happen.’ Obviously, you can see why Andrew, as a father, would want to keep his daughters happy and keep their titles in place, come what may,” she added.

Prince Andrew has been living in Royal Lodge since 2003 with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.