Why are Prince William and Kate Middleton suddenly leaving England?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing to leave England for an important engagement in Scotland next week.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Scotstoun on Thursday, 22 May, to attend the naming ceremony of HMS Glasgow.

This significant event will take place at the BAE Systems shipyard, where Prince William and Kate Middleton will play a central role.

Prince William is expected to join Kate as she officially names the ship by breaking a bottle of whisky against its hull, a naval tradition steeped in history.

Kate Middleton, who was appointed as the Sponsor of HMS Glasgow in 2021, will also board the ship alongside Prince William.

Read More: New claim maintains Meghan, Kate both left in tears during 2018 dispute

The royal couple will meet BAE Systems staff involved in the ship’s construction and learn more about the vessel’s state-of-the-art capabilities from members of the Royal Navy.

HMS Glasgow is a Type 26 anti-submarine frigate designed to safeguard the UK’s nuclear deterrent and aircraft carriers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will speak with representatives from the Royal Navy about the ship’s role and its strategic importance.

Following the ceremony, Prince William and Kate will visit the BAE Systems’ Shipbuilding Academy, where they will interact with apprentices and recent graduates.

The couple will hear about the specialist training provided at the academy, which includes welding, fabrication, electrical work, and more.

Prince William is expected to take a keen interest in the progress made by the young shipbuilders.

Together with Kate Middleton, he will meet a diverse group of BAE Systems employees who have worked on the ship, along with members of HMS Glasgow’s Ship’s Company and their families.

This visit marks the latest in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ongoing commitment to supporting the UK’s military community.

Their journey to Scotland next week highlights their strong ties with the Royal Navy and the continued development of Britain’s naval capabilities.