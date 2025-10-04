Prince William calls his kids ‘Lucky’ as he recalls ‘silly’ childhood with cousins

Prince William has called his children “lucky” as he opened up about his past memories with cousins in Windsor castle.

While speaking in new episode of Eugene Levy’s travel series, The Reluctant Traveler, the Prince of Wales shared heartwarming insights into his childhood.

The future king opened up on the games he used to play when he was little while strolling around St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle with Levy.

“My cousins and I and the family would chase each other up and down here. And do silly games,” he recalled on the Apple TV+ programme.

The Price of Wale went on address that their antics could at times get dangerous and would sometimes result in nasty splinters from the ancient oak flooring.

“I remember these carpets weren’t here and there were a couple of spots where you used to have to watch out for,” he shared.

Prince William further added, “Now it’s a lot easier – my children don’t realise how lucky they are they’ve got a big old carpet. They can run down here and there’s no splinters. We come in after hours and chase each other around sometimes.”

The royal, who grew up with his aunt Princess Anne’s kids, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, share three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with Princess Kate.