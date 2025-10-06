Prince William explores iconic ‘Doctor Who’ set in secret visit to film studio

Prince William has stepped into the fictional world of Doctor Who!

The Prince of Wales took to his and Kate Middleton’s joint Instagram account on Sunday, October 5, to share sweet glimpses into his surprise visit to Bad Wolf Studios in Cardiff.

While Prince Wlliam’s suprise visit occurred last month, it remained under the wraps until now.

In the video, the father of three could be seen exploring the Welsh television facility that creates the iconic BBC series, Doctor Who.

During the visit, he excitedly walked through the famous blue police box time machine of the legendary show.

Prince William also visited the production area of an upcoming period drama, The Other Bennet Sister, which is set to release in 2026.

“Lights, camera, action!” Kensington Palace wrote in the caption.

Prince William, who became the president of Bafta in 2010, also graced Bafta Cymru ceremony in Newport, later that day.

“Ahead of sharing a special message at the @baftacymru Awards this evening, it was a pleasure to spend time at Bad Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff, meeting trainees supported by @bafta’s Prince of Wales Bursary and Screen Alliance Wales, exploring the sets of The Other Bennet Sister and Doctor Who, and joining St Albans R.C. Primary School for a classroom puppetry workshop,” the caption continued.

It further added, “From period pieces to all of time and space, both the BAFTA bursary and Bad Wolf Studios are actively inspiring future generations of creative talent. Well done to all those involved, and best of luck to tonight’s nominees!”

Doctor Who is a British science-fiction television series which first aired in 1963 on BBC.