Prince William explores Saudi Arabia's energy future on day two of his visit

RIRYADH: Prince William, the future monarch makes meaningful visit to Saudi Arabia’s energy sector during his first official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Prince William has stepped into Saudi Arabia’s energy future on day two of his official state visit.

On Tuesday, February 10th, the official joint Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales released a carousel of exclusive photos of the future King as he visited the Sports Boulevard in Riyadh.

During his prestigious visit, the next heir to the British throne also explored how renewable energy infrastructure, environmental design and public art are creating a greener, more livable urban environment.

“A walk along Sports Boulevard in Riyadh to see how renewable energy infrastructure, environmental design and public art are creating a greener, more livable urban environment, weaving sports and community into the heart of the city,” the Kensington Palace stated in the caption.

They continued, “From gardens to cycle paths, great to see urban regeneration that seeks to support wellbeing and connection.”

This update came shortly after Prince William officially met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, during His Royal Highness’ first visit to Saudi Arabia.

Kate Middleton’s husband, with whom she tied the knot in 2011, touched down in Saudi Arabia on Monday, February 9, as part of a three-day visit.

Prince William will also take part in engagements focused on the country’s economic reforms, cultural initiatives and environmental programmes, his office Kensington Palace said on Monday.