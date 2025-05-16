Prince William given historic new royal title by King Charles

Prince William has been formally handed a prestigious new royal title by King Charles, in a ceremony steeped in tradition and royal significance.

The Prince of Wales, 42, was appointed as the Great Master of the Order of the Bath during a special service at Westminster Abbey on Friday morning.

King Charles, 76, passed on the role to Prince William in the presence of fellow royals and distinguished guests, marking the 300th anniversary of the Order.

The two royals attended the elaborate ceremony together, where they participated in the oath-taking and installation of five new Knights.

Prince William, now the Great Master, joins a long line of royal predecessors to hold the title, a role his father once fulfilled after being appointed by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975.

The Order of the Bath service takes place once every four years, and the King last attended in 2022, when he was still Prince of Wales.

With the title now transferred to Prince William, it signals not only his growing importance within the monarchy but also a further distinction between him and his younger brother, Prince Harry.

Prince William was seen walking alongside King Charles as they processed with the Officers and Knights and Dame Grand Cross through Westminster Abbey.

The father and son then proceeded to the Henry VII Lady Chapel for the ceremonial installations.

The moment symbolised unity at the top of the royal family, one Prince Harry has been noticeably absent from, especially following his explosive BBC interview on 2 May.

This marked the first joint public appearance by King Charles and Prince William since the VE Day celebrations earlier this month.

While they maintained a united front, it is widely believed that both King Charles and Prince of Wales remain estranged from Prince Harry.

As the monarchy continues to reinforce its core members, Prince William’s new role highlights his central position and it’s a role Prince Harry is unlikely to ever inherit.