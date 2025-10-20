Prince William intends to remove titles from non-working royals

British royal Prince William intends to remove Archie, Lilibet, Princess Eugenie, Beatrice, and other non-working royals of their titles once he succeeds as king.

The Daily Beast report said that Prince William in this regard is to use special executive orders to take away princely titles from off-duty royals.

When he becomes king, the Prince of Wales intends to implement significant changes.

Regarding this, the future expected king's pal has claimed that Prince William aims to implement significant changes once he becomes king.

They further added that the Prince of Wales will follow in Queen Margrethe’s footsteps, saying, “I think a lot about Queen Margrethe of Denmark.”

It is pertinent to note that Queen Margrethe II removed four of her grandchildren of princely titles: Nikolai, Felix, Henrik, and Athena.

However, the new claims rose to media sensation after Prince Andrew relinquished his regal title, Duke of York.

On the other side, Prince William's disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew, has relinquished the use of his royal titles following string of controversies but the Prince of Wales is still not satisfied.

According to a recent report by The Sunday Times, the future king is planning stricter punishment for Prince Andrew than his father, King Charles, did.

The father of three is reportedly planning to ban his uncle from all aspects of royal life, including both public and private royal events, as well as most state occasions like his coronation.

The outlet further stated that while Prince William will continue to include Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, in royal events and family affairs, the future monarch will also ban his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson as she has been embroiled in her own controversy due to her ties to Epstein.