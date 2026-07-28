The UK has witnessed the Princess of Wales and King Charles both receive cancer diagnoses in 2024, but despite the grim news, royal watchers say Prince William and Kate appear to be going about their duties and private relationship with a renewed sense of purpose and overwhelming sense of appreciation.

British reporter Helena Chard said that the Princess of Wales “appears to carry out her engagements with this real sense of gratitude and purpose as if each day is a precious gift.”

According to Chard, their similar health battles, “have really served to further strengthen their bond and relationship.” She noted a recent incident at the Royal Charity Polo Cup when the pair shared “gentle touches” and “an obvious bond of comfort and deep love for one another, which seems genuine and rather down to earth,” suggesting “They really don’t take a single day together or with their children for granted.”

“The warmth and comfort they give is not manufactured- it’s their love for family and for each other, ” commented Chard. ” They have a partnership centered on love of family and of their country.”

As the Prince and Princess of Wales move forward towards their new roles within the monarchy after dealing with the health crises of the past few months and years, their presence on the global stage has also shifted, becoming steadier and more balanced as a pair.

According to Chard, the pair are “completely in sync,” and are “growing into themselves” appearing comfortable in their shared public role which now seems “grounded and they are ready and willing to take on future responsibilities.”