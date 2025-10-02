Prince William launches first global memorial for humanitarian with emotional speech

Prince William has inaugurated first ever permanent global memorial for humanitarian aid workers in Gunnersbury Park.

Following the ceremony, held by the Humanitarian Memorial Committee on Wednesday, October 1, the Prince of Wales took to his Instagram account to share glimpses.

“Launching the Global Humanitarian Memorial today in Gunnersbury Park. Recognising humanitarian work and honouring the lives of aid workers is more important than ever. Their work is critical to the preservation of life and human dignity for millions of people around the world,” he wrote in the caption.

Moreover, the father-of-three also delivered an emotional speech during the special event.

“Rather than running away from danger, discomfort and hunger, these incredibly brave men and women stay behind to bring whatever respite, compassion and care they can to those who need it the most. We must champion and fight for their access to people in the most desperate of circumstances,” he expressed to the crowd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Prince William further added, “Every single one of those deaths is a tragedy. A cruel affront to the international humanitarian principles which must remain sacrosanct. One thing that should unite all of us is support and protection for those that seek to help others in the most dire situations. The brave humanitarians that seek to feed and heal innocent people deserve our respect and deserve their safety.”

The Global Humanitarian Memorial is created by Michael Landy which features a circle of 15 human-scale figures in various stages of distress.