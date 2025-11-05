Prince William makes major announcement in Brazil as Harry visits Canada

Prince William has made a major announcement during his trip to Brazil as his estranged brother Prince Harry heads to Canada for separate engagements

The Prince of Wales attended the United for Wildlife Summit on his second day of the trip where he delivered a powerful speech on climate.

“Distinguished guests… thank you for joining us this evening. It is a great honour to be here in Rio de Janeiro at the first United for Wildlife Summit in this incredible region,” he began.

The Prince of Wales has travelled to South America for the Earthshot Prize Awards, due to take place tomorrow (Wednesday, November 5).

He went on to say, “We all know that we face a nature crisis… with global biodiversity decreasing, climate change accelerating, and environmental crime fuelling ecological decline. As we’ve heard this evening, environmental crime is now one of the most profitable and damaging forms of transnational crime.

The future king then announced a surprising new partnership between The Royal Foundation and the Coordination of Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon, and The Podaali Fund – the first indigenous led fund covering the Brazilian Amazon.

“This initiative means working in partnership with those who know the land best,” he added.

Prince William’s announcement comes a day after his brother Prince Harry’s office announced his visit to Toronto, Canada, for a series of events ahead of Remembrance Day.

The Duke of Sussex’s trip date overlap with William’s 5-days visit to Rio de Janeiro, where he is set to attend The Earthshot Prize Awards on Wednesday, November 5.