Prince William expected to be ‘tough’ on Prince Andrew over a long-running dispute

Prince William is expected to take a much firmer stance against Prince Andrew in the future, following the Duke of York’s success in holding on to Royal Lodge.

Although King Charles has reportedly stepped back from the long-running dispute, royal watchers believe Prince William will not be as lenient when the matter comes under his control.

The Royal Lodge, a 30-room residence in Windsor, has been at the centre of tensions between Prince Andrew and King Charles.

Despite pressure from the monarch to move into a smaller home such as Frogmore Cottage, Prince Andrew has managed to remain at the property.

Reports suggest he presented legal documents to confirm his lease rights, leading the King to abandon attempts to remove him.

While Prince Andrew appears satisfied with the outcome, many believe this solution may be short-lived.

As Prince William becomes more involved in managing royal affairs, he is expected to take a harder line. Observers feel he will be more focused on accountability and the image of the monarchy, especially concerning non-working royals living in large royal estates.

Prince William’s approach is predicted to be less forgiving, with growing public pressure around royal finances and fairness.

Supporters of the royal family expect him to act decisively, particularly if Prince Andrew’s residence at Royal Lodge continues to draw criticism.

Royal Lodge has been Prince Andrew’s home since 2003, which he currently shares with his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

However, Prince William is seen as the future decision-maker who could revisit the issue once he inherits full authority.

Prince William’s actions in the years ahead will likely reflect a desire to modernise the monarchy. His response to the Royal Lodge matter could set the tone for how royal privileges are managed in the future.

With Prince Andrew still occupying the property, many see it as only a matter of time before Prince William addresses the situation with a stricter hand.