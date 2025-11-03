Prince William pens lengthy note before leaving UK amid family turmoil

Prince William has penned a lengthy note before departing the U.K. at a crucial time for the royal family as his disgraced uncle Andrew’s continues to make headlines.

Taking to the Instagram Story of his joint account with the Princess of Wales on Sunday, the Prince expressed his excitement on his “first visit” to Brazil ahead of his 2025 Earthshot Prize event.

“As I depart for Rio de Janeiro I am excited for my first visit and to experience Brazil’s vibrant culture, its extraordinary biodiversity, and above all, the warmth of its people. With the world’s eyes turning to Brazil this week, there is no better place to celebrate bold climate leadership.” The future king wrote.

Prince William further added, “Hosting The Earthshot Prize allows us to not only recognise those driving change, but to be inspired by them. When we work together with optimism and courage, a more sustainable future is within our reach.”

In a separate post, the father of three teased his upcoming engagements in Rio, where he will attend the Earthshot Awards on Wednesday at the Museum of Tomorrow.

“Ready for a special few days in Rio for the @EarthshotPrize Awards and the @UnitedforWildlife Summit before the COP30 World Leader’s Summit in Belém. Bora!” he wrote.

Prince William’s solo trip to Rio de Janeiro comes amid renewed scrutiny around Andrew Mountbatten Windsor over his ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Last week, King Charles stripped Andrew of his all royal titles including the “Prince” and he will be required to vacate the Royal Lodge, where the disgraced royal has been living since 2003.