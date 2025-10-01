Prince William reveals true feelings for Queen Elizabeth in emotional confession

Prince William is remembering Queen Elizabeth in and around Windsor Castle!

In the snippet of the upcoming episode of the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveller, the Prince of Wales discusses about his late grandmother as he gives Eugene Levy a tour around the royal residence.

While speaking, Levy catches the father-of-three off guard as he asks if he misses his grandmother, who passed away in September 2022.

“I do actually, yeah. I do miss my grandmother and my grandfather,” Kate Middleton’s husband confessed, referencing both the late Queen and his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

Prince William went on to share, “It’s been quite a bit of change, so you do sort of — you think about them not being here anymore and particularly being in Windsor, for me Windsor is her.”

The future king, who relocated from London to Windsor with Princess Kate and their three children in 2022, further opened up about Queen Elizabeth’s love for Windsor.

“She loved it here; she spent most of her time here. Showing you around today is very much a case of trying to make sure I’m doing it in the way she’d want you to see it. She had her horses here as well, as you can imagine was a big deal for her, so that’s why she loved it here,” he added.

During her lifetime, Queen Elizabeth spent her time at several royal residences, including Buckingham Palace, the Sandringham estate and Balmoral.

However, she spent much of her final years in Windsor Castle and was ultimately laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel, located on the castle grounds.