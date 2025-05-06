Princess Anne pays homage to late Queen Elizabeth II in touching tribute

Princess Anne paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, by wearing a uniform identical to one Her Majesty wore in May 1945. The touching gesture took place during the Royal Family’s appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations.

Princess Anne, now 74, proudly wore a green khaki military uniform, closely resembling the outfit worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her time in the Auxiliary Territorial Services (ATS).

This simple, no-decorations uniform consisted of a belted jacket, button-up shirt and a tie. The resemblance between Princess Anne and the late Queen Elizabeth II was striking, despite the photographs being taken 80 years apart.

As the Commandant-in-Chief of the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry (Princess Royal’s Volunteer Corps), Princess Anne’s appearance held deep personal and historic meaning.

It marked yet another moment where Anne honoured the values and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Alongside Princess Anne, King Charles and Queen Camilla also took part in the VE Day celebrations.

Other members of the Royal Family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, were present, joined by their children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Her highness Anne stood proudly as the Royal Family watched the RAF flypast from the balcony.

Read More: Future King Prince George shines alongside Prince William, Kate at royal event

Her tribute was widely praised by royal watchers, with many noting how often Princess Anne has echoed the dedication and grace of Queen Elizabeth II. The Royal Family’s shared commitment to tradition was clearly on display throughout the event.

Fans also noticed Prince Louis’s playful moment with Prince William, which added a light-hearted touch to the ceremony.

But the spotlight firmly remained on Princess Anne, who once again proved why she is one of the most respected figures within the Royal Family.