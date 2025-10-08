Princess Anne slips into stunning skirt suit to meet actor Martin Clunes in Dorset

Princess Anne owns every look and her recent style statement is a proof of it!

On Monday, October 6, the Princess Royal reunited with TV actor Martin Clunes as she carried out a series of engagements in Dorset.

The Doc Martin star, who is the President of the British Horse Society, gave a full tour of Bovington Equestrian Centre to the 75-year-old royal .

For the engagement, Princess Anne was dressed to impress as she wore a brown tweed skirt suit and a red scarf.

During the visit, King Charles’ sister – who is an accomplished equestrian herself – watched riding demonstrations and met students of the Royal Armoured Corps Saddle Club.

She also heard valuable insights about the BHS’ Changing Lives Through Horses initiative is an equine education programme designed for those with additional needs.

“It’s improving the conditions of young people who have slipped through other nets and haven’t been picked up on other radars. It gives them so much – I see it all the time,” Martin Clunes said of the initiative while speaking to BBC.

Meanwhile, BHS’ Chief executive James Hicks added , “Of course, access to horses is not something everyone can do throughout the whole country very easily. What we’re here to do is to help as many young people, and people of all different backgrounds, have the opportunity to be involved with horses.”

Princess Anne has been Vice Patron of the organization since 2017.