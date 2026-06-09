Princess Anne’s pink lipstick sparks royal style debate

Princess Anne has broken traditional royal style protocols once again, earning high praise from beauty industry insiders for a bold and modern makeup look.

The Princess Royal turned heads during her latest high-profile appearance at her son Peter Phillips’ wedding to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling. While royal family members typically stick to a strict, understated beauty routine consisting of neutral tones and subtle nudes, Princess Anne chose to shake things up by sporting a vibrant, metallic pink lipstick.

Pushing Royal Beauty Boundaries

The unconventional choice did not go unnoticed by style experts. Cassie Steer, Head of Beauty at HELLO!, highly praised the 75-year-old royal for defying the unwritten rules of monarchy-approved makeup.

“Reimagining classic lipstick colors such as red or pink as sparkling focal points is great for special occasions, and a metallic mouth adds a modern luster,” Steer noted. She playfully added, “Leave it to Anne to push beauty boundaries in the chicest of ways.”

Rejecting Ageist Makeup Rules

Steer used the Princess Royal’s striking look to call out the restrictive and often outdated beauty standards imposed on women as they age.

“I think it comes from years of reading magazines and having certain ideas about makeup and what’s age-appropriate,” Steer explained, dismissing rigid guidelines regarding what looks are suitable for specific undertones, professions, or mature skin as “trash.”

The beauty expert expressed frustration over how stressful makeup can become for people when they feel limited by societal expectations:

“It’s depressing to me when people experience such limitations with makeup, because makeup is such a joy-inducing, cool, positive thing in our lives. There’s a lot of, ‘I can’t, I shouldn’t, I want to, but I have more mature skin. I’ve been told to just stick to mattes.’ And I disagree with that so much.”

By opting for a shimmering, boundary-pushing pink, Princess Anne has proven once again that true style is ageless—and that even the most hardworking royal isn’t afraid to break a few rules for a festive occasion.