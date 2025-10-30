Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie leave U.K. amid Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson fallout

The York sisters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, both reportedly have left the U.K. amid renewed scrutiny around their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, over their connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

On October 17, the former disgraced Duke of York made a seismic announcement via Bukhingham Palace saying that he would no longer use his royal titles and honors.

Following the shocking announcement, the both princesses were spotted abroad as Princess Beatrice was seen in Saudi Arabia meanwhile Princess Eugenie appeared to be in Paris.

The 37-year-old Princess – who is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi- appeared in a photo which is said to be from the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.

The image taken at the annual conference, often called the “Davos of the Desert,” offered a clue to Beatrice’s purpose there.

Her name badge read H.R.H. Princess Beatrice of York and listed LionTree, the asset management firm where she reportedly serves as an adviser.

On the other hand, Princess Eugenie was spotted in one of her friends’ Instagram posts on October 26.

In the photo, the 25-year-old could be seen smiling with her pals for a selfie, with the Seine River and Eiffel Tower behind them.

“Art de vivre,” the carousel was captioned, which is French for “art of living.”

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s unannounced trip seemingly comes after the scrutiny over their parents’ alleged connection to Epstein intensified.