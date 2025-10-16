Princess Charlotte bonds with young fan over love for ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’

Princess Charlotte is seemingly a fan of Netflix hit film, Kpop Demon Hunters!

According to The Sun, Ivy Brown – a six-year-old royal fan from Wokingham in Berkshire – sent a letter to the ten-year-old royal where she asked her if she had seen the animated musical and a week later she received a reply from Kensington Palace.

“Dear Ivy, The Prince and Princess of Wales would have me thank you for your lovely letter to their daughter, Princess Charlotte,” the Palace’s Head of Correspondence wrote in the letter.

They continued, “It was interesting to learn a little about yourself and your generous words of support for Princess Charlotte were greatly appreciated. You may be interested to know that ‘Golden’ from K-Pop Demon Hunters has been played during Changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace.”

“It was most thoughtful of you to take the trouble to write as you did. Their Royal Highnesses would have me send their warmest thanks and very best wishes to you and to your family,” the letter added.

Gushing about the letter from Place, Ivy said, “I think that Charlotte loves KPop Demon Hunters, so I’m happy.”

K-Pop Demon Hunters is currently Netflix’s most popular film ever and has been streamed almost 236 million times.