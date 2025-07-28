web analytics
VIDEO: Princess Charlotte celebrates England’s historic Euro 2025 triumph

Princess Charlotte joined her father, Prince William, to congratulate the England women’s team after they won the Euro 2025.

The England women’s team, popularly known as the Lionesses, triumphed in the ultimate game after a tense penalty shootout.

England made a remarkable comeback in the Euro 2025 final and levelled the score soon after Spain took a 1-0 lead.

With the win in the final at St Jakob‑Park, Basel, the Lionesses became the first team to defend a UEFA Women’s Euro title since the competition began in 1984.

Princess Charlotte, Prince William and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer were among the spectators of the final.

Following England’s Euro 2025 win, she joined her father to present medals to the victorious England squad.

Read more: Rosie Roche: Prince William and Harry’s cousin dies in Wiltshire

The pair also issued a joint statement: “What a game! Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment England.”

The statement, signed by both Princess Charlotte and Prince William, marked the first time she signed a message on the official Wales X account.

Their outing also resulted in a heartfelt father-daughter moment as Prince William was seen teasing his daughter before giving her a medal.

Pictures showed the Prince of Wales having a spare medal after the official ceremony.

He was seen playfully teasing Princess Charlotte as she eagerly reached out for the medals before handing one over.

