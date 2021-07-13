Diana biopic ‘Spencer’ to premiere at Venice Film Festival

Pablo Larraine’s Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, reported Variety.

Spencer, that also stars Jack Farthing as Prince Charles alongside Stewart’s Diana, will also be in the running for the coveted Golden Lion at the festival, which is scheduled to start from September 1-11.

The film, penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, will chronicle one weekend in the life of the Princess of Wales as she spends time with the royal family on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk for Christmas. It marks the weekend she decides to leave her marriage with Prince Charles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety)

Neon and Topic Studios production is slated for a theatrical release in 2022, the year that will mark Princess Diana’s 25th death anniversary.

According to Variety, the film could also be a top contender for the Oscars – Larraine’s last biographical film Jackie earned Natalie Portman a best actress nomination for the titular role of JFK’s wife Jackie Kennedy.

KRISTEN STEWART STUNS AS PRINCESS DIANA!

The first look at Kristen Stewart’s Diana was made public in January 2021 as the first spell of filming for the project commenced. Needless to say, Stewart’s look left audiences stunned.

After Emma Corrin’s spectacular run as Diana in the latest season of The Crown, one would’ve thought it hard for another actor to hold a torch to Di’s coy looks, but the photo of Stewart channelling the Princess of Wales proved a strong contender.