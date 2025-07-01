Charles Spencer remembers Diana with heartfelt throwback photo

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, is paying tribute to her on what would have been her 64th birthday. On 1 July, Charles Spencer posted a rare and touching photo of himself and his older sister, Princess Diana, from their childhood.

The black-and-white picture shows a young Charles Spencer riding a camel alongside Princess Diana at her 6th birthday party in 1967.

In the Instagram post, Charles Spencer shared the memory, explaining that their father had arranged for “Bert the Camel” from Peterborough Zoo to be part of the celebrations — a moment that brought great excitement at the time.

Princess Diana, born into the Spencer family, was the third daughter of John Spencer and Frances Shand Kydd. She had two older sisters, Lady Sarah and Lady Jane, and one younger brother, Charles Spencer.

Princess Diana became a global icon after marrying the then Prince Charles in 1981. The couple had two sons together, Prince William and Prince Harry, before separating in 1992 and finalising their divorce in 1996.

Tragically, Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997, aged just 36. Her death shocked the world. Charles Spencer gave a heartfelt eulogy at her funeral, expressing deep love and admiration for his sister. He has continued to honour her memory ever since.

In recent days, Charles Spencer has shared multiple posts reflecting on their bond. Over the weekend, he posted a photo of a gallery wall at Althorp House, their family estate in Northamptonshire.

The wall includes a portrait of Princess Diana. Just last week, Charles Spencer also shared another unseen photo of the late Princess Diana from the late 1980s, taken at their family home.

Charles, now 61, remains vocal about the loss of his sister. In May, he appeared on ITV’s Loose Men during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Speaking openly about sibling grief, Charles said losing Diana felt like an “amputation” and revealed how, for years, he would find himself wanting to call her before remembering she was no longer there.

Princess Diana may be gone, but through Charles Spencer’s moving tributes and shared memories, her spirit continues to shine — especially on what would have been her 64th birthday.