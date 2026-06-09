Princess Diana’s cheeky postcards up for auction

A fascinating glimpse into the private life and sharp wit of Princess Diana is coming to light, as a highly personal archive belonging to Hollywood icon Terence Stamp goes under the hammer.

Among the most anticipated items in the upcoming Bonhams auction is a candid, handwritten “thank you” note from the late Princess Diana’s, highlighting her close friendship with the Superman actor and her legendary sense of humor.

‘Three Cheers for Prozac’

The letter, dated October 17, 1991, was sent to Stamp’s residence at the exclusive Albany apartments in London. Writing after a private lunch date, Diana praised the actor’s culinary skills before diving into a remarkably candid reflection on her life.

“The risotto was perfect,” Diana wrote, before adding: “Not many people would take the time and trouble to delve into such a complex situation… Three cheers for Prozac, not the American variety I hasten to add! Lots of love Terence and a huge thank you, from Diana x.”

The letter, estimated to fetch between £1,500 and £2,000, shines a light on a lesser-known royal friendship. Stamp previously opened up about their bond, noting that Diana valued having a male friend outside of the royal circle who could offer completely objective, honest advice during her turbulent marriage to King Charles III.

Inside the Terence Stamp Archive

The correspondence is part of a broader, landmark auction titled Sound & Cinema: Featuring The Terence Stamp Collection, running online at Bonhams from June 15 to June 25, 2026.

As a defining style icon of the “Swinging Sixties” and an acclaimed actor, Stamp’s personal archive offers a treasure trove for pop-culture enthusiasts. Alongside the royal letters, the auction will feature:

Embossed Film Scripts: Original scripts for Superman and Superman II (estimated at £3,000–£5,000).

Sixties Romance Memorabilia: Personal letters from Stamp’s high-profile exes, including supermodel Jean Shrimpton and actress Julie Christie.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert Memorabilia: A collection of rare, original behind-the-scenes Polaroids detailing his transformation into Bernadette Bassinger for the 1994 cult classic.

A Rare Piece of Royal History

According to Claire Tole-Moir, Head of Popular Culture at Bonhams, Stamp lived his life with great intention, surrounding himself only with items that held deep personal value. This rare letter underscores Diana’s ability to find humor and comfort in her closest confidants, even during her most challenging years in the public eye.

The online auction presents a rare opportunity for royal collectors to own an authentic piece of Princess Diana’s private correspondence.