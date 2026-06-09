Princess Diana’s favorite comfort food revealed

The enduring global fascination with Princess Diana extends far beyond her iconic fashion and humanitarian work; the public remains deeply intrigued by her personal lifestyle behind closed palace doors.

Recently, new details have resurfaced regarding the late Princess of Wales’s evening routines following her high-profile separation from the now-King Charles III in 1992. Former royal personnel have opened up about what the “People’s Princess” chose to eat during her quietest and most solitary moments at Kensington Palace.

The Reality of Princess Diana’s ‘Lonely’ Evenings

According to former royal butler Paul Burrell in his memoir A Royal Duty, the evenings were often the quietest and most isolating times for Princess Diana. Once the daily bustle of royal engagements concluded, the palace staff—including her personal dressers and the kitchen chefs—would depart for the day.

Left alone in her sitting room, the Princess preferred simple, unpretentious comfort food rather than the lavish, multi-course meals typically associated with royalty.

Princess Diana’s Go-To Comfort Food: Jacket Potatoes with Caviar

Burrell revealed that he would often prepare a specific, low-key dinner for Princess Diana when she returned home from a long day out. Her ultimate solitary meal consisted of a plain jacket potato (baked potato) served with a scoop of premium caviar and a light vinaigrette dressing.

To accompany her dinner, Burrell would brew a fresh cup of her favorite ginger root tea.

“It was often a solitary meal, served on a wheeled wooden trolley that I pushed into the sitting room before the striped sofa where the princess sat in her white toweling robe,” Burrell shared, painting a poignant picture of her evening routine.

While watching television, Princess Diana would alternate between this signature baked potato dish, grilled trout, or a simple pasta meal.

A Balance of Healthy Eating and Hearty Comforts

The revelation of her baked potato habit aligns with other accounts from her former personal chef, Darren McGrady. McGrady has previously noted that despite having access to the finest cuts of meat and luxury ingredients, Princess Diana genuinely relished classic British staples. When she wasn’t pairing her jacket potatoes with high-end caviar during lonely nights, she thoroughly enjoyed them loaded with classic baked beans and melted cheese.

These revelations highlight a relatable side to the late royal, demonstrating that despite her global fame and royal status, she often sought comfort in the simplest of routines during her private hours.