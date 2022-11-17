‘Princess Diaries 3’ in works at Disney: Deets

The hotly anticipated third film in ‘The Princess Diaries’ franchise is officially in the works at Disney.

As per the exclusive report from a foreign-based tabloid, the entertainment giant Disney is set to be back in the world of ‘The Princess Diaries’ after 18 long years of the second film in the franchise ‘Royal Engagement’.

According to the details, ‘Scorpion’ fame Aadrita Mukerji has been roped in to pen the script for the latest instalment of the coming-of-the-age flick loosely based on the original novels of Meg Cabot by the same name. Sources say that she has started working on the script, which will continue the plot of Anne Hathaway-led films.

The franchise veteran Debra Martin Chase will return to the team to produce the third part of the film series.

Moreover, reports suggest that Hathaway, who made her debut in the launching film of the franchise and returned for the second part, has not been dealt for the upcoming flick, however, fans hope that she will be back on the project once it moves past the scripting stage.

It is pertinent to mention that Hathaway has publicly stated her support for another part earlier, as she said at a chat show outing, “I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it.”

“If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen,” she desired.

Directed by late filmmaker, Garry Marshall, the pop culture touchstones followed the story of Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), ‘an American teen who finds out she is a Princess of the fictional Genovia’. Julie Andrews starred in the titles as Clarisse Renaldi – the queen and Mia’s grandmother.

