Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway addresses half-brother’s criminal case for first time

Princess Ingrid Alexandra – the future queen of Norway – has spoken out on her half-brother Marius Borg Høiby’s criminal charges for first time in a year.

The royal recently sat down with NRK for an interview at the University of Sydney in Australia, where she is currently studying for a bachelor’s degree in social sciences.

While speaking, the 21-year-old princess was asked about her mother Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son – whom she welcomed during a relationship prior to her marriage to Crown Prince Haakonl.

“Of course it’s difficult. Both for those of us who are around, for me as a sister, and for mom and dad. And, of course, for everyone affected by the case,” Princess Ingrid Alexandra said of her half-brother ahead of his upcoming criminal trial.

When asked what it was like to be so far away as the situation unfolded, she replied, “Yes, it is… I don’t know if I want to go into it much more than that,” she said.

Marius Borg Høiby is set to head to trial in February 2026 over allegations of raping four women. Over the summer, the 28-year-old was charged with 32 crimes, including rape, domestic violence and assault, one year after his initial arrest.

For those unknown, Princess Ingrid Alexandra is the daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and is first in line of succession to the throne.