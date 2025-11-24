Princess Kate calls for change in addiction awareness message

Kate Middelton has issued a heartfelt yet powerful message calling for compassion and understanding as Addiction Awareness Week gets underway.

In a message released on November 24, the Princess of Wales highlighted the urgent need to break the stigma surrounding addiction, describing it as a complex mental health condition rather than a personal failing or choice.

“But still, even now in 2025, people’s experience of addiction is shaped by fear, shame and judgement. This needs to change,” the furure queen added.

Princess Kate went on to say, “The stigma surrounding those who face addiction allows it to thrive behind closed doors, impacting families and communities, and ultimately ruining lives. Many of us will know someone who is struggling with an addiction.”

She further encouraged people to support those struggling by reaching out to organisations like The Forward Trust, a charity that aids recovering addicts.

“Recovery is hard, but with the right treatment, it is possible. And this begins with a conversation, a listening ear and showing we care,” the Royal added.

She concluded her message, requesting, “So please join the conversation. By talking about it in the open, together we can bring addiction and the harm it causes out of the shadows. We can reframe this issue with kindness and understanding, and we can help individuals and families coping with addiction know they are not alone.”

Addiction Awareness Week is part of Kate’s ongoing work as patron of the Forward Trust, which she launched in 2021.