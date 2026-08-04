Princess Kate introduces autumn 2026's hottest color trend

Princess Kate has once again proven her influence in the fashion world, with her latest outfit choice already inspiring predictions about one of autumn 2026’s biggest style trends.

The Princess of Wales stepped out with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for a family outing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The royal family appeared in high spirits as they attended the sporting event during their summer break.

For the occasion, Kate, 44, showcased her signature polished style by pairing a Breton-striped sweater vest from New York-based label La Ligne with a Christopher Kane pleated midi skirt. She completed the look with nude slingback pumps and a leather tote bag from London designer Anya Hindmarch.

However, it was her latest designer blazer that quickly caught the attention of fashion watchers.

Kate appeared to add a new piece to her extensive collection of tailored separates with a Ralph Lauren jacket known as the “Camden” cashmere jacket. The double-breasted style, crafted in Italy from pure cashmere, is a timeless wardrobe staple that can be styled in countless ways.

Over the years, the princess has become known for her ability to rewear and reinvent elegant separates, often combining luxury designers with accessible fashion brands.

Fashion experts have noted that Kate’s latest choice highlights a growing shift toward rich, classic shades and heritage-inspired styles as the autumn season approaches.