Princess Leonor set to become Spain's first Queen Regnant in 150 years

Spain may have its first Queen Regnant in almost 150 years. Princess Leonor, the eldest daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, is next in line for the throne according to reports.

At 20 years old, Leonor is set to become Spain’s first reigning queen since Isabella II ruled in the 1800s. This succession marks a historic milestone for the Spanish monarchy, ending a recent era dominated by male rulers.

The Spanish crown has been in the hands of the House of Bourbon since the early 1700s. This followed the War of the Spanish Succession. Spain restored the monarchy in 1975 under Juan Carlos I. He abdicated in 2014 in favor of his son, Felipe VI, following Franco’s dictatorship.

Felipe married Letizia, a former journalist, in 2004. They have two daughters: Princess Leonor, born in 2005 and heir apparent, and Infanta Sofia, born in 2007.

Spanish law requires the heir to undergo military training with the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Leonor reportedly started her higher education at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, earning an International Baccalaureate diploma. She then began her military training as the future Commander-in-Chief of Spain.

Princess Leonor started her military training in August 2023 with approximately 560 cadets in Zaragoza, joining the Army. The following year, in 2024, her training continued with naval instruction in Galicia. This phase included a significant 140-day, 17,000-mile voyage aboard the Spanish Navy’s training ship, the Juan Sebastián de Elcano.

During this extensive journey, she reportedly served as a regular crew member, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, around South America, and as far north as New York. She then served on the warship Blas de Lezo. After finishing her naval training, she returned to Cadiz in July.

In December 2025, Leonor completed her first solo flight in a Pilatus PC-21. This made her the first woman from the Spanish royal family to achieve this milestone.

She is currently undergoing Air Force training at the Air and Space Academy in San Javier, Murcia, where she received a ceremonial welcome.

According to reports, the Region of Murcia plans to award Leonor its Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor. This acknowledges her progress as the future head of Spain’s Armed Forces.