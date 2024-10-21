Prisoner escapes from Malir jail through toilet window

KARACHI: In a strange incident, a prisoner escaped from Malir jail through toilet window, ARY News reported on Monday, citing jail authorities.

As per details, the prisoner, Muhammad Javed, escaped by cutting the bathroom window and using a bedsheet as a rope to climb over the wall, police explained.

The prisoner was a convict in a rape case and was imprisoned in barrack number 5.

Following the escape of the prisoner from the jail, the authorities swung into action and arrested seven Malir jail personnel from Shah Latif area.

A case of negligence and carelessness is being registered in connection with the prisoner’s escape, police said.

Jail authorities have recommended filing a case against the escaped prisoner and eight on-duty jail staff.

In another similar incident in April 2022, an under-treatment prisoner fled from police custody via a toilet in the services hospital in Karachi. The prisoner was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The prisoner, charged with selling drugs, was under treatment in ward 2 of the hospital.