Prisoner ‘murdered’ in Adiala Jail, another wounded

RAWALPINDI: A prisoner was ‘murdered’ inside the Adiala Jail while another prisoner sustained injuries in a clash, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The Adiala Jail has a capacity of 2200 prisoners while currently there are more than 7,000 prisoners present inside the jail.

As per sources within Adiala Jail authorities, an inmate named Ejaz Rabbani was killed inside the jail premises while another prisoner Ammad Ali was seriously injured.

Police said they are collecting the information about the reason behind fight. Police said they were making arrangements to shift the body and the injured prisoner to the PIMS hospital Islamabad.

Earlier this year, a gruesome incident was reported from Rawalpindi, where a prisoner was sexually assaulted in Adiala Central Jail before being killed.

A case was registered against four accused prisoners who allegedly killed their prisoner mate after ‘sexually assaulting’ him in Central Jail Adiala.

Sources claimed that the prisoner was held in the AIDs ward of Adiala Jail, where the four accused killed the man by putting a noose around his neck.