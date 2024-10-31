Prisoner vans attack: 16 police personnel suspended over negligence

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police suspended 16 cops over their alleged negligence that led to an attack on prisoner vans near Sangjani Toll Plaza, ARY News reported.

An initial inquiry report has been sent to the interior ministry according to which 16 police personnel including three Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), three sub-inspectors, five head constables and as many constables have been suspended

The report read that the accused persons and those who reached the court to meet the inmates shouted slogans within the court premises. The report added that some individuals even chased the prisoner vans.

During the initial inquiry, it was revealed that duty personnel failed to alert senior officers promptly, compromising security.

Earlier on October 25, unidentified gunmen attacked jail vans on Sangjani Toll Plaza, freeing multiple prisoners belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) facing terrorism charges.

According to police, several high-profile PTI prisoners, who managed to escape, were taken into custody later.

The police added that the attackers also shattered windows of two vans carrying around 80 prisoners mostly from Attock Jail.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that 18 to 20 assailants including a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPA’s son attacked prisoner vans carrying 82 incarcerated persons.

Read More: WATCH: Prisoner vans attacked at Sangjani Toll Plaza

Information Minister Atta Tarar asserted that the accused involved in the attack on prisoner vans transporting PTI activists to district jail Attock will face strict punishment.

Reacting to the attack on the prisoner vans, Atta Tarar stated that the attempt to free the arrested PTI activists was a well-thought plan by the attackers.

The Information Minister disclosed that security officials successfully apprehended all 19 prisoners, including four attackers—one of whom is the son of a PTI MPA.