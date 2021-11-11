Prisoners of Karachi Central Jail to watch Pak-Aus encounter on big screen

KARACHI: The cricket fever is reaching its peak as the time for a mega clash between Pakistan and Australia to book a T20 WC Final ticket is coming nearer, ARY News reported.

As big screens are being installed at the city’s various places for the masses for the semi-final encounter of the ICC T20 WC, the Karachi Central Jail administration has also installed a big screen for the prisoners so that they can watch the match and entertain themselves.

The inner walls of the jail have been decorated with portraits of the Pakistani players and PCB logos, while the prisoners are enjoying the atmosphere and dancing on the national songs.

Jail Superintendent, Hassan Sahito, while talking to ARY News said that all arrangements are put in place for the screening of the match today and a big screen has been installed at the Mayo ward of the jail.

The match will start at 07:00pm (PST).

Pakistani team still unbeaten in the tournament and topped group two after winning all five matches. Australia stood second in group one after winning four out of five matches.

Yesterday, New Zealand after a nail-biting encounter managed to beat England to secure its spot in the Finals of the world cup. The winner of today’s match will fake Kiwis on Sunday in the grand finale.

