Prithvi Shaw booked for allegedly attacking, harassing influencer

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has been booked for allegedly harassing and physically attacking social media influencer Sapna Gill.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to Indian media, Sapna Gill filed a complaint against the batter and his friend Surendra Yadav for allegedly assaulting and outraging her modesty before a magistrate in Mumbai.

She has accused the cricketer of physically attacking her with a cricket bat. She also claimed that he allegedly attacked and inappropriately touched her while pushing her at the Mansion Club of Mumbai’s Sahara Star Hotel.

Sapna Gill’s lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan said they have submitted a medical certificate as evidence against Prithvi Shaw.

It is pertinent to mention that Prithvi Shaw found himself in trouble after videos of his brawl with Sapna Gill went viral. In the clip, we saw him getting physical with her and hitting the person recording the moment.

Indian news agency ABP News, quoting sources, said that the cricketer took a selfie with Sapna Gill and Shobit Thakur. However, he refused to take a second click with them.

The alleged victims waited for Prithvi Shaw and his friend outside the club after being made to leave. They chased a car assuming the cricketer and his lady friend were in it.

They allegedly smashed the windshield of the car, which was being driven by his friend, with a baseball bat.

Comments