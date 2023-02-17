Prithvi Shaw brawls with woman, video goes viral

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw found himself in hot waters after a video of his brawl with a woman in Mumbai went viral on social media.

The video showed the batter getting physical with a woman and hitting the person recording the moment.

Sources told Indian news agency ABP News that the incident happened outside the Mansion Club of Mumbai’s Sahara Star Hotel.

Indian Police said the brawl happened because of selfies.

Prithvi Shaw reportedly took a selfie with suspects Sana and Shobit Thakir. The cricketer refused to take a second picture with them.

The suspects waited for Prithvi Shaw and his friend outside the club after being thrown out. They chased a car assuming the cricketer and his lady friend were in it.

They smashed the windshield of the car, which was being driven by his friend, with a baseball bat.

Police launched a case against eight people for allegedly assaulting the cricketer, smashing his car’s window and demanding INR50,000.

Suspects Shobhit Thakur and Sana or Sapna Gill have refused the allegations against them. They blamed Prithvi Shaw for attacking them first.

“Sapna was assaulted by Prithvi,” Ali Kashif told Indian news outlet India Today. “A stick was seen in Prithvi’s hand. Prithvi’s friends assaulted the group first. Sapna is currently at Oshiwara police station. The police are not allowing her to go for medical.”

They got booked under Sections has been registered under Sections 384,143, 148,149, 427,504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

