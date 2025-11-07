Prithviraj Sukumaran transforms into ruthless villain Kumbha in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Globe Trotter’

Prithviraj Sukumaran has transformed into a ruthless and sinister villain for Globe Trotter.

On Friday, November 7, filmmaker SS Rajamouli unveiled the first look of 43-year-old actor as Kumbha, the formidable antagonist in his upcoming much-anticipated flick tentatively titled Globe Trotter.

In the intense and dark poster, Prithviraj Sukumaran could be seen sitting in a futuristic, mechanical chair equipped with multiple robotic arms extending from the back. However, it was his cold and menacing stare that has left the fans stunned.

Alongside the poster, Rajamouli heaped praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran in the caption as he shared, “After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

He further added, “Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you @therealprithvi for slipping into his chair… literally… #GlobeTrotter.”

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra – who are also playing a pivotal character in the film, shared the poster on their respective social media accounts.

“Stood on the other side… time to meet you head-on KUMBHA (sic),” Mahesh wrote on X while penned on her Instagram, “We take off with this one…Meet KUMBHA!! @therealprithvi.”

Globe Trotter or SSMB29is Rajamouli’s upcoming pan-Indian action-adventure film set in Kashi.