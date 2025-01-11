The Ubiquitousness of Private Academies/Coaching Centres

In a country, wherein the reliance upon educating the students has significantly been shouldered by the private educational institutions: be those schools, colleges, universities, and vocational institutes on the grounds of the sub-standard instructional quality rendered by the government educative establishments, the urge to make the students even attend private academies and coaching centres administered by the same private institutions in the evening so as to make them prepare for the board and the varsity-level examinations from class 9th until graduation seem to be non-sensical, coupled with it being a financial burden upon parents or students themselves, if they have been self-financing their education.

Should parents spend a proportional chunk of their hard-earned income to pay for the hefty tuition fees of private schools, colleges, and universities to have their children educated, they ought not to have been obligated to fund for the extra classes delivered by such establishments in the form of academies and coaching centres in the evening.

The major issue is not that of the lack of education of parents, who have been having themselves financially exploited by the private educational systems in the form of their privately operated coaching centres and academies; it, in actuality, is a matter of common sense, which unfortunately, has been as rare as hen’s teeth. The parents should not have agreed upon making their children attend such classes in the evening in the first place.

What questions the credibility of the private educational institutions is their success in making their students grasp the concepts of instructed subjects sans (without) the need of making such learners attend coaching centres and academies after five to six hours of regular instruction. The fact of the matter is, there exists, no need to pay for the instructional service rendered by the educational institutions twice: once in the morning; once in the evening for learning the same concepts again.

A plethora of teachers prefer not to put an effort in the transferral of their knowledge to students, since they want them to take private classes from them at their homes (tuition classes), or they have the willingness to only instruct their tutees appropriately at their privately-owned coaching centres and academies with the intent to have a secondary source of income, apart from their day jobs at schools, colleges, and varsities.

The need of the hour is that of questioning the quality of instruction proffered by schools, colleges, and universities, given that these establishments ought to have been instructing the syllabi appropriately and thoroughly without the need to offer such extra classes for the sole purpose of revenue generation in Pakistan, wherein having access to education is a privilege denied to many, as opposed to it being a right. These blood sucking institutions have been encouraging parents and students to splurge on additional classes, which should not have been offered in the first place.

In order to augment the quality of instruction at the educational institutions, the credentials (academic qualification transcripts) and the training programmes taken by the teachers for the enhancement of their disciplinarian (field/major-relevant knowledge) should be publicised before parents and students alike to indicate whether the teacher possesses the prerequisite knowledge to educate the learners or not. Unfortunately, Pakistan is a country, wherein we have teachers everywhere, but knowledge nowhere.