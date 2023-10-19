33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Private airlines jack up fares for domestic flights

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
ISLAMABAD: Private airlines have exorbitantly increased their domestic fares as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is facing a significant disruption in its flight operations due to a constrained fuel supply, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, the private airlines have jacked up fares by up to Rs77000. The one-side fare from Lahore to Karachi has been increased to Rs49,000.

Similarly, the airlines were charging Rs55,000 for one side fare from Islamabad to Karachi.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson said that the national flag carrier’s flight schedule is returning to normal after the arrangement of funds for the provision of fuel.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the PIA has managed to arrange funds from its own resources and from October 19 onwards it is expected that PIA flights scheduled will return to normalcy.

He said that in the coming days, the flight schedule is expected to improve further. PIA regrets the inconvenience caused to its valued passengers due to flight disruptions of the past few days, PIA spokesman concluded.

Read more: PIA likely to suspend flight operations

Earlier, the flight operations of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) had badly affected by limited fuel supply from the Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

