Man found dead in private firm’s office, police suspect suicide

KARACHI: A man allegedly committed suicide in a private firm’s office in Baldia Town area of Karachi, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Wilson Masih, who had worked at the office for several years.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Wilson was facing financial difficulties and had taken substantial loans from his colleagues. Police believe the mental stress caused by these financial issues may have led to his suicide.

According to the police, the man worked as the in-charge of sweepers at a private company, overseeing cleaning operations of the company’s different clients’ premises. The police stated that the deceased belonged to the Christian neighborhood of Baldia 8B.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident, collecting evidence, and noting that firm’s staff had failed to report the incident promptly.

The police further added that investigations are also in progress on this matter.

The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination after completing the necessary legal procedures.