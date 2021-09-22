Private hospitals built on amenity plots only entertain rich, top court says

KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has said in its hearing on Wednesday over land grabbing and encroachment in the city that amenity plots are given to private hospitals for commercial purposes that only the elite can afford, ARY News reported.

Only rich and influential people can be treated in these private hospitals, the top court said. Ministers and bureaucrats go there due to which bottles of liquor are recovered.

The apex court’s Karachi registry heard the cases under Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed who served notices to the advocate general of Sindh and to all the hospital owners whose constructions are on amenity plots.

Ziauddin and South City hospitals are amongst the ones the top court has served notices to.

While on the other hand, the Director-General of Karachi Development Authority and Commissioner Karachi, too, have been served notices to present before the court with a report on whether the purpose of lending them these lands was fulfilled.

Tell us if the purpose, based on which the amenity plots were given to private interests for commercial gains, is being accomplished, the top judge asked.

SC bins review petition against demolition of Nasla Tower

Separately today, the Chief Justice has binned the review petition of builders and residents against the demolition of Nasla Tower, located in Karachi’s Sindhi Muslim Society.

At the outset of the hearing, Munir A Malik, the lawyer of Nasla Tower in his arguments before the court said, the builder bought the land not encroached, we all are aware that not a single property is leased in Sindhi Muslim Society, he added.