Private schools body demands reopening following ’90pc COVID vaccination’

KARACHI: Private Schools Association on Saturday demanded of the Sindh government to reopen education institutes that are closed for another week by the provincial authorities over lack of COVID vaccination, ARY NEWS reported.

Chairman of the Private Schools Association Syed Tariq Shah while holding a presser along with PTI MPA and Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman said that frequent closure of educational institutes had led to a loss for students.

“The children are unable to acquire proper education through online platforms,” he said. The chairman said that the schools had adopted all COVID SOPs and more than 90 percent of the educational institutes had implemented vaccination directives.

“Vaccinating parents is the responsibility of the government not that of schools,” he said while opposing a decision from the Sindh government making it mandatory for educational institutes to ensure vaccination of parents.

He said that it was unfortunate that schools are only closed in the Sindh province. “Nationwide schools have reopened and students are allowed to take on-campus classes,” he said.

Read More: COVID CASE SURGE MAY STALL SINDH SCHOOLS REOPENING FROM AUG 23

On Friday, after heeding the Sindh health department’s advisory on the recent rise in Covid cases, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah deferred the reopening of schools by one week to now open on August 30.

Murad Ali Shah said the deferment of reopening comes after the health department’s warnings of a potential spike in Covid cases.

“Get vaccinated in the week-long period,” CM Sindh advised the teachers and parents.