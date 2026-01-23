Private schools: Major update for parents regarding books, uniforms

LAHORE: Punjab education department has barred private schools from forcing parents to buy books and uniforms from specific shops.

The School Education Department in a formal directive issued for private schools, barred them from forcing parents to go to a specific shop for uniforms and books.

According to the notification, no private school is allowed to force parents to buy books, uniforms or any other required items from designated vendors.

Such practices have been declared a clear violation of the laws governing private schools.

The department has further stated that parents must not be pressured into any compulsory purchases. If any private school attempts to do so, parents are advised to lodge a complaint.

Parents can submit their complaints to the relevant District Education Authority in their respective districts, the Punjab education department’s notification added.

Last year in November, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) issued show-cause notices to 17 major private schools for selling school-logo notebooks, workbooks and uniforms to students.

According to details, the CCP took the action in light of inquiry report and has directed the schools to submit a written response within 14 days.

The inquiry report states that private schools are accused of abusing their dominant position by compelling students to purchase expensive, logo-branded notebooks and uniforms.

The investigation also revealed that many schools had made undisclosed agreements with specific vendors.