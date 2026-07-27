Private schools ordered to implement 'free education' programme

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly Standing Committee on Education has ordered all private schools in the province to comply with the law mandating 10 percent free education for deserving students, ARY News reported.

During a meeting on Monday, the committee discussed the widespread non-implementation of the law by private institutions. Committee members highlighted that schools were failing to reserve the mandatory 10 percent quota for underprivileged children.

Taking notice of the situation, the standing committee instructed all private schools across the province to enforce the 10 percent free education condition within 10 days.

A committee member suggested that the government should not rely solely on data provided by schools. Instead, the Education Department should directly enroll deserving students in private institutions to streamline the verification process.

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Malik Nosher Khan Anjam Lungerial, Chairman of the committee, directed the Education Department to cancel the licenses of any schools that fail to implement the law within the given 10-day deadline.

On the occasion, the Secretary of School Education briefed the committee, stating that the department would gather data from private schools regarding their compliance with the law.