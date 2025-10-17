SHC orders private schools to provide free education to 10pc needy students

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench has directed all private schools across the province to provide free education to at least 10 per cent of poor and deserving students.

The SHC in a written verdict, made it clear that schools failing to admit 10 per cent of underprivileged students in accordance with their total enrollments will have their registrations suspended.

The SHC constitutional bench, comprising Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi and Justice Riazat Ali Sahar, expressed strong displeasure over the non-compliance of court directives by private schools.

The court instructed the Director of Private Schools to submit a comprehensive report on the status of all private schools in Sindh within three months.

Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi remarked that under Article 25-A of the Constitution, it is the responsibility of the state to ensure free education for all children aged 5 to 16 years.

The court adjourned further proceedings until November 10.

Last month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed private schools in the federal capital to submit a detailed report regarding the implementation of the legal requirement to provide free education to 10% of underprivileged students.

Under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2012, private educational institutions in Pakistan are legally bound to offer free education to at least 10% of their total enrolled students from underprivileged backgrounds.

During the hearing of a petition concerning the non-implementation of this law, Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued a one-page written order. The court directed the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) to collect and submit comprehensive data from all private schools.